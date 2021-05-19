Anonymous tips, email data and a brag led to arrest of 5 WNY in Capitol riot

The four defendants who were arrested Wednesday morning were released from custody following an initial appearance in federal court in the afternoon.

As a condition of their release, U.S. District Court Judge Michael J. Roemer ordered the defendants to surrender their passports and weapons and told them to stay away from Washington, D.C., unless they were there for future court appearances. The judge also gave permission to William Jason Sywak to travel to Virginia this weekend for his girlfriend's sister's baby shower.

Court documents offer some details about how the suspects were identified and what they are accused of doing at the Capitol.

The Sywaks

Sywak and his son were identified as possible suspects in late January when investigators at the FBI Washington Field Office found a match between a photo of the elder Sywak on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol building and a mugshot from a prior arrest. Court records did not say what the prior arrest was for.

