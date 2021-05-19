Anonymous tips, email data and a brag led to arrest of 5 WNY in Capitol riot

One man allegedly bragged in a dentist's office about breaching the U.S. Capitol building.
Two were turned in by anonymous tipsters.
Another defendant from Western New York was identified when his photo matched a mugshot from an earlier arrest.
And their faces appeared in videos posted to Facebook or YouTube or on surveillance cameras and police bodycams that are being used as evidence against them, according to court documents.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, federal authorities arrested five people in Western New York for their alleged participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection in Washington D.C.
The people arrested Wednesday in the Buffalo area were William Michael Sywak, 45, of Hamburg, and his son William Jason Sywak, 27, of Arcade; Traci Sunstrum, 44, of Amherst; and John Juran, 51, of Williamsville.
Daniel Warmus of Alden, who is accused of bragging at a dentist's office about breaching the Capitol building and smoking marijuana while inside, was arrested Tuesday.
All five are facing federal misdemeanor charges.
The arrests come as the House prepared to vote Wednesday afternoon on a bill that would establish an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. The bill is expected to pass the Democratic House but encounter a roadblock in the Senate, where a Republican filibuster could kill it – an outcome that became more likely Wednesday when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, announced his opposition to the measure.
Close to 500 people have been charged so far in the Capitol riot as of mid-May and authorities have said hundreds more may still be charged.
Both the Sywaks were charged with knowingly entering any restricted building or grounds; impeding or disrupting the orderly conduct of government business; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading on Capitol grounds.
Sunstrum was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Juran was charged with two counts of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Warmus is charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; impeding or disrupting the orderly conduct of government business or official functions; and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
The four defendants who were arrested Wednesday morning were released from custody following an initial appearance in federal court in the afternoon.
As a condition of their release, U.S. District Court Judge Michael J. Roemer ordered the defendants to surrender their passports and weapons and told them to stay away from Washington, D.C., unless they were there for future court appearances. The judge also gave permission to William Jason Sywak to travel to Virginia this weekend for his girlfriend's sister's baby shower.
Court documents offer some details about how the suspects were identified and what they are accused of doing at the Capitol.
The Sywaks
Sywak and his son were identified as possible suspects in late January when investigators at the FBI Washington Field Office found a match between a photo of the elder Sywak on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol building and a mugshot from a prior arrest. Court records did not say what the prior arrest was for.
Support Local Journalism
FBI agents interviewed the father, who said he and his son had traveled together to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5 to see the protests planned the following day. The father denied going into the building and said that after arriving at the Capitol grounds that he and his son got separated, according to the criminal complaint filed against him. The father told the FBI that his cellphone battery died and he was unable to locate his son. He also said his son didn't go into the building or commit violent acts.
But then the agent showed the father a photo of him from the Capitol. "Yeah, that's me," he allegedly told the FBI.
Later the FBI reviewed video posted to YouTube that shows a man resembling the father exiting a doorway manned by Capitol police officers. FBI agents also found closed-circuit TV footage of a person who appears to be the father exiting the Capitol building.
Using the father's email address connected to his cellphone, the FBI said they were able to pinpoint him inside the Capitol.
FBI agents said they matched a photo of the son posted on Facebook to bodycam video from a D.C. Metropolitan police officer outside the Capitol and to surveillance camera footage inside the building that shows him holding up a cellphone.
Traci Sunstrum
Sunstrum came to the attention of the authorities Jan. 12 when an anonymous tip to the FBI indicated she was seen on a Facebook Live stream, according to the federal criminal complaint against her.
Investigators used her email account to geolocate her inside the Capitol building. Surveillance images also appear to show her by the Upper House door holding a wrapped-up flag in one hand and a cellphone with her other hand. Another surveillance video showed her near the Senate Wing door. She was also allegedly seen in Statuary Hall.
John Juran
The FBI began investigating Juran, also known as Jack Juran, after a tip was sent to the FBI on Feb. 3. The tipster said: "A person I know from Facebook was there. Admits to being on the scaffolding. Not sure if this is trespassing or not. Do not believe he was involved in violence but anyone there especially on the scaffolding seems to be breaking the law. If not my apologizes."
Investigators used his email account to locate him at the Capitol. Multiple images from inside the Capitol appear to show him wearing a white cowboy hat with the words "TRUMP 2020" on it. He also allegedly posted a photo of himself with two unidentified people and wrote, "Look who I found in DC!!!."
All four appeared in federal court in downtown Buffalo Wednesday afternoon.
Daniel Warmus
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 12, the FBI received a tip that Warmus had been overheard in a dentist's office talking about breaching the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 and smoking marijuana while inside the building. The tipster also told the FBI that Warmus had played a video he had taken at the U.S. Capitol while at the dentist's office.
Prosecutors said Warmus was captured on video several times inside the Capitol, and in one video he stated that he ran an auto shop in Orchard Park.
The complaint states that Warmus was capturing video inside the Capitol and that he appeared to film protesters attempting to breach Capitol doors in the Rotunda lobby, where he was pulled away by a law enforcement officer.
News Washington Bureau Chief Jerry Zremski and reporter Keith McShea contributed to this article.
Maki Becker