An Angola man has been sentenced by Chautauqua County Judge David W. Foley to 2⅓ to 7 years in state prison on charges stemming from a residential break-in last year in the Town of Villenova, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced.

Matthew Kennedy, 31, pleaded guilty on Dec. 13 to a charge of second-degree burglary.

Kennedy was arrested May 23 in a home on Ball Hill Road near South Dayton, where sheriff's deputies said he entered by breaking a door, then proceeded to damage windows, cabinets and other items. They said he also kicked and punched the homeowners when they confronted him.

A few days after his arrest, Kennedy was charged with criminal mischief for allegedly damaging his cell in Chautauqua County Jail and activating a fire sprinkler.