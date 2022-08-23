An unexpected role: Slain woman's family prepares to raise her infant in wake of tragedy

Two-month-old Kannon, who was born at 26 weeks and weighed only 1 pound, 1 ounce, is coming home for the first time.

"They call him a rock star," at Oishei Children's Hospital, Anita Howton, grandmother to Kannon, said.

As doctors at Oishei prepare to send Kannon, now 3 pounds, 4 ounces, to his East Buffalo home in the next few weeks, Howton prepares to take on an unexpected role in Kannon's life.

Howton will take on a motherly role with Kannon because of the death of Akeda Howton, Howton's daughter and Kannon's mother.

Akeda Howton, 40, was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle parked at the Raintree Island Apartments in the Town of Tonawanda on July 17. Her death is being investigated as an apparent homicide by Town of Tonawanda police.

"It's going to be wonderful for me to have him home," Howton said. "It's also going to be a little ironic because I'm going to be a mother again at 64 years old."

Howton is running through the gamut of emotions a month after her daughter's passing.

"All of the above: processing, numb, figuring it out," Howton said. "When people are around, it takes my mind off of things. But the minute I close my eyes, I'm just imagining the whole thing."

Woman who had been reported missing is found dead in Tonawanda Tonawanda detectives found Akeda Howton's body in the parking lot at the Raintree Island apartments, west of Ellicott Creek Park.

Blames Akeda's boyfriend

Howton often called her daughter "Keda" for short.

"Keda always had a gregarious personality. She was just the life of the party," Howton said. "People just liked being around her."

Akeda Howton graduated from Kensington High School. She attended Lincoln University, a historically Black university near Oxford, Pa., for two years. She returned to Buffalo, and attended Erie Community College and cosmetology school, becoming her mother's personal beautician.

She was working at Aloma D. Johnson Charter School in 2018, when she met Kenneth Worthy, her on-again, off-again boyfriend and Kannon's father.

Howton said she "absolutely" believes Worthy, who resided at the Raintree Island Apartments, is responsible for her daughter's death.

Worthy died by suicide at the Erie Inn and Suites in Erie, Pa. within days after Akeda Howton's death, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

"He's a narcissist," Howton said. "I knew that something was wrong with him."

Worthy's father, Kenneth Worthy Sr., declined to comment to The Buffalo News.

What happened?

On July 16, Howton was on her way to a family picnic when she said she received a phone call from Worthy's sister.

"She says 'I think you better come to [Worthy's] house,' " Howton said.

She and her cousin went to the apartment and called the police around 5:30 p.m. to report Akeda Howton missing. Tonawanda detectives found her body the next day at about 4 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Howton family was told by Tonawanda police that Akeda Howton was found in Worthy's blue Ford Fusion.

Akeda Howton was to start her new payroll job the following day.

"She didn't deserve it," Howton said.

Detectives told Howton in early August that they did not have any more information to provide, but would leave the investigation open.

"I wasn't happy about that, so we do plan on getting a private detective somewhere," Howton said.

Tonawanda police told The Buffalo News the investigation is still ongoing. They have not called Worthy a suspect and did not provide a cause of death for Akeda Howton. The Erie County District Attorney's Office also told The News that the investigation was ongoing.

Raising Kannon

Howton said she was often concerned about her daughter's relationship with Worthy, but she was willing to let it play out.

"Because my daughter was grown, I didn't nitpick everything she was doing," she said. "But I did give her a lot of precautions."

At the time of Akeda Howton's death, she was planning to leave Worthy and move to Alabama, according to her mother. She wanted to wait until Kannon, who was born May 26, was big enough.

Howton has seen neighbors and other family members go through domestic violence situations. She said many of them do not recognize the signs of relationships heading down that path.

During the funeral planning, Howton said she considered having a closed casket due to the condition of her daughter's body. But she started thinking about Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Black teen who was brutally killed by two white men in 1955, and how his mother decided on having an open casket.

"I thought I should leave it open just so they can see," Anita said. "Just so these young girls can see out here that these guys are wolves in sheep's clothing, and that you really got to be aware of what's going on."

When Kannon becomes old enough, his family plans to tell him the truth about his parents and arrange for counseling if it is needed.

"We're going to allow him to ask as many questions as he wants, allow him talk about it as much as he wants." Howton said.

She is raising Kannon, with help from her son, Akeem Howton, 36.

Akeem Howton is also a new parent: his daughter Kaydance, who is 17 months old, spent 31 days in the neonatal intensive care unit after she was born. He said Kannon and Kaydance will grow up as brother and sister.

"I keep telling people it's going to be Akeda and Akeem 2.0," Akeem Howton said. "Our mom instilled it in us to love each other, so I'm going to make sure they have that same love for each other."

A GoFundMe set up to benefit Kannon has received more than $17,000 in donations. The money will go into a trust for Kannon.

A fundraising event with friends, family and other supporters also was held Saturday , which would have been Akeda Howton's 41st birthday.

"We have a whole community, a whole circle of people who are just loving and waiting and praying for Kannon," Anita Howton said.

Howton said she will show her grandson the same love and care that his mother showed him for the short time they were together.

"We're looking forward to [Kannon] coming home and just trying to raise him the best that we can through his mother's legacy," she said.

"My daughter wanted a baby so bad, she actually gave her life for him," Howton said. "I'm going to do the best that I can to keep his mother's memory alive and just give him as much love as I can."