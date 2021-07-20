Ammonia nitrate found in Front Park neighborhood

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Police have left the scene where earlier Tuesday morning they said a "significant amount of ammonia nitrate and other substances used for making explosives" was found.

The Buffalo Fire Department's hazmat unit and the Erie County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad were at an address on Lakeview Avenue, Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said.

Police were questioning a man in relation to the incident, Rinaldo said. The person allegedly told police that he was making fireworks with the material.

The incident was reported at 7:35 a.m. in the first block of Lakeview, near Front Park.

Maki Becker

