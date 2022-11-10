Amid rise in extreme domestic violence, advocates offer support to victims

Keaira Bennefield had a lot of people looking out for her, aware that she believed her estranged husband was a constant threat to her safety.

Officials in the Cheektowaga Police Department knew. A domestic violence advocate working in the department knew. And they were working hand-in-hand to try to protect her.

But in the end, they could not save her. While sitting in her car with her children last month, she was gunned down. Her estranged husband, Adam Bennefield, has been charged with murder.

"I thought we provided some great services for the victim, and the tragic ending caught us all by surprise," said Lt. Scott Prell, who leads Cheektowaga's Youth and Family Services Unit. "I thought we really mobilized and got together for what was going to be a great resolve, but it just shows you the power of an offender that had a one-track goal in mind. It was terrible. Just terrible."

Her attacker freed without bail, questions arise: Could more have been done to save Keaira? The horrific killing of Keaira Bennefield raises questions about how the police and courts handled her case and whether New York's bail reform laws played a role.

Much of the attention on Keaira Bennefield's death case has centered on the state's bail reform laws and how the accused had been released from custody on a related matter only one day before the homicide. But the case also has renewed focus on the crisis of domestic violence in Western New York, which has only gotten worse in recent years.

And it has shown that even when the system is working to protect a victim, it still might not be enough.

Kareema Morris, founder and community strategist of Bury the Violence, a nonprofit in the City of Buffalo, knows that firsthand. Morris survived domestic violence, and realizes she did not fully grasp the abuse she experienced until she entered a shelter.

She said amplifying a victim's fears – whether to law enforcement or a judge – is paramount for advocates. To do so, earning the trust of traumatized victims is vital so they believe advocates can help them. A clear message is crucial because physical injuries may not be a reliable indicator for the degree of domestic violence, Morris said. That is relevant to Keaira Bennefield's case because her physical injuries did not amount to felony charges.

"In domestic violence, it can be physical, emotional, spiritual, financial – why do you have to have a mark to prove that?" said Morris, who did not represent Keaira Bennefield. "If I tell you I fear for my life, that's a clear message."

Heightened, vacillating emotions in domestic situations make supportive advocates even more crucial, said Cameron Burns, communications chair for volunteer-run Erie County Coalition Against Family Violence, which has worked with victims since 1978.

"It's hard to pull away from someone who you love and have a history with," Burns said. "The honeymoon phase after an abusive incident can leave that survivor confused on what to do in a really unique way. It can be really mind-boggling that this person you love has hurt you."

A domestic violence advocate helps a victim in more ways than communication, especially in situations involving extreme violence.

Prell elaborated how the Cheektowaga domestic violence advocate's knowledge of the situation and familiarity with court operation allowed police to help block Adam Bennefield's request in Erie County Family Court to file an order of protection, which included the victim's children, against the victim.

"We felt that he lied in that," Prell said of Adam Bennefield, who was caught by police Oct. 12 after a regionwide manhunt. "What basically was going to happen was that he was trying to remove her from her own children in an action in family court, which we felt, from the paperwork we received to get her removed from there, was a lie."

Prell said the domestic violence advocate, whose identity is not disclosed for safety reasons, then succeeded in getting Keaira Bennefield an appearance in family court to provide her additional protections to the Cheektowaga Town Court judge's stay away order.

Thwarting that court attempt was a product of the partnership between Cheektowaga Police Department and Haven House intended to empower victims of domestic violence, assist them with resources and help them navigate interactions with police and the court system. Prell's office has collaborated with a DVA for the last 14 years, confronting a complicated, sensitive issue that is relevant locally and nationally.

"Those are things that many police departments don't have capabilities of offering these services for victims, but we do," said Prell, who added domestic violence accounts for about 60% of his office's work, which also touches on child abuse, missing children and juvenile offenders.

Between 1,100 and 1,300 domestic incident reports have been filled out by Cheektowaga police each year the last three years, the second-highest in Erie County behind the City of Buffalo, Prell said. Arrests are significantly lower. Statewide, about 32% of women and 29% of men experience domestic violence in their lifetimes, according to a 2020 report by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

A spokesperson for the Family Justice Center said the center has seen a 212% increase in high lethality/extreme danger cases of domestic violence since the start of the pandemic. Since 2017, 46 domestic violence-related homicides have occurred in Erie County, including nine or more in three of the last four years, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

In addition to Haven House and the Family Justice Center, additional programs to help those suffering from domestic violence include the DA's Office's BE SAFE Domestic Violence Victim Advocacy Program, which employs six advocates and helped nearly 1,000 new people this year, and Erie County Domestic Violence High-Risk Team, which, through Haven House and the International Institute of Buffalo, uses research to help prevent domestic violence.

These are separate from the DA's Office team of 10 assistant district attorneys in the Special Victim/Domestic Violence Bureau, which uses a trauma-informed approach to prosecute the defendant and prevent future harm.

The responsibilities of a domestic violence advocate mirror those of a social worker. Cheektowaga's domestic violence advocate reviews every domestic incident report that comes through the office, then follows up on every report that involves domestic violence with a phone call, and then, in active cases, an in-person meeting. The focus is on determining what the victim needs.

"For the most part, it's a lot of listening," the DVA said in an interview Oct. 11. "Once you get on the phone with someone, as long as you listen to them and let them vent out their situation and tell you what's happening – whether it's an ongoing issue or a first-time thing, they're usually open to hearing it once I say who I am or what I'm doing."

Among the first priorities for a DVA is to work with the victim on a safety plan and offer resources with an emphasis on victim empowerment. Considering domestic violence victims may feel oppressed or controlled, empowerment is important, even if it's setting up medical or specialist health appointments themselves.

"We don't want to be telling them what to do," the domestic violence advocate said. "They've been hearing what to do from the offender their entire lives, or as long as the situation has been going on.

The DVA prepares the victim for when and where to appear in court, plus details about the proceedings such as where to stand, whether the defendant will attend and what legal options are possible. The DVA can answer victims' questions about orders of protection, which range from "be nice" to stay away. If there is a perceived threat of danger when the defendant and the victim see each other in court, the domestic violence advocate can alert Prell to schedule a detective to attend or alert the court security officer.

In domestic violence cases in which there's no arrest, Prell said the DVA can still pursue orders of protection in family court.

"There could be a long history there, but the police are never called," Prell said.