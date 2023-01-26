Amherst teen arrested in fatal shooting of Niagara Falls man

An Amherst teenager was arrested Thursday on murder and weapon charges involving the fatal shooting of Jaylan McWilson, 24, on Saturday in the 1100 block of South Avenue, according to the Niagara Falls Police Department.

Police said the suspect, Dennis D. Parson, 19, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Taskforce in Amherst following an investigation by Niagara Falls police and the U.S. Marshals Service, with assistance from the Amherst Police Department. The shooting occurred outside of McWilson's residence, police said.