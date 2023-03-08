A mother and son who operated a tobacco and smoke shop in Amherst have been indicted on charges that they robbed customers on the premises.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, 48-year-old Carmilla L. Smith of Buffalo and her son Calvin D. Pettiway of Kenmore, 32, each face up to 15 and 25 years, respectively, in prison if convicted on the numerous felony charges against them for alleged incidents that occurred at the store in April and November of 2022.

Pettiway is accused of having forcibly stolen property from a customer while also displaying a weapon inside the store at 801 Millersport Highway in the Grover Cleveland Plaza between Eggert Road and Sheridan Dive on April 3, 2022. Prosecutors said he also accused the victim of having previously stolen merchandise from the store. Pettiway allegedly pointed a shotgun at the male customer and scanned the victim’s credit card for $200.

Prosecutors said that on Nov. 9, 2022, Smith, acting in concert with her son, forcibly stole another customer’s cellphone and $120 in cash from the woman victim's purse. Smith and Pettiway also are accused of scanning the victim’s credit card during the incident, during which they allegedly accused her of previously stealing merchandise from the store and locked her inside of the shop, which prevented the woman from leaving, according to prosecutors. In addition, the victim told police she was choked to the point she lost consciousness inside the shop.

According to an Amherst Police Department report, the woman said Pettiway also took video of her during the incident and that Smith allegedly suggested they "tie her up in the back."

Smith was arraigned Tuesday before State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek on two counts of second-degree robbery, one count of second-degree strangulation, one count of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and one count fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor. Amherst police said they found an unloaded shotgun underneath the store counter. Smith has a prior drug conviction, legally preventing her from possessing a firearm, according to court documents.

Pettiway also was arraigned Tuesday before Wojtaszek on one count of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree robbery, and one count of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, according to prosecutors.

The victim, an Erie County Child Protective Services worker who was on her lunch break, told Amherst police that the pair had also stopped her from calling 911.

County officials have previously said the incident was unrelated to the victim's work.

Pettiway and Smith are both scheduled to return to court on March 24 for a pretrial conference. Prosecutors requested that bail be set at $50,000. Judge Wojtaszek set bail at $5,000 cash, bond or partially secured surety bond.