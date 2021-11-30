Amherst Schools settle sex abuse case from 1986 for $1 million

Across Western New York, at least 41 school districts face nearly 200 CVA lawsuits, alleging that students suffered sexual abuse decades ago at the hands of teachers, school administrators, coaches or other school employees, according to The News' examination of state court records.

Throughout the state, hundreds of school districts may have little to no insurance coverage on cases from decades ago, which potentially could result in property taxes going up, job cuts and program cuts to pay for jury verdicts and settlements in CVA cases, the deputy executive director of the New York State School Boards Association told The News in November.

Paolicelli said no amount of money can undo what her client went through but the settlement was "some level of vindication."

"My client is certainly relieved that this is over. What she suffered was a terrible ordeal throughout her life and having to relive it during the case was very, very difficult," said Paolicelli.

The plaintiff, 51, attended Amherst High School from 1984 to 1988.