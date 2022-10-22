Amherst police warn of text message scam offering clothing for sale

The Amherst Police Department has issued a warning about a text message scam that offers clothing for sale with the Amherst Police Department logo.
"Do not click on any links you may receive through the text message advertising any clothing for sale from the department," police said in a news release.
Amherst police noted that they never ask the public to purchase items or request donations. They added that anyone who believes they are the victim of a scam should contact their local police department and file a criminal complaint.