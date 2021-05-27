Amherst police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

The Amherst police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Mackenzie Watson was last seen at 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the Sweet Home and North French roads area. Police said she may be wearing gray pants and a pink top.
Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call them at 716-689-1311.
Maki Becker
