Amherst police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
Amherst police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Mackenzie Watson

Mackenzie Watson

 Courtesy of the Amherst Police Department

The Amherst police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Mackenzie Watson was last seen at 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the Sweet Home and North French roads area. Police said she may be wearing gray pants and a pink top.

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call them at 716-689-1311.

Maki Becker

