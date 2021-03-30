Amherst police recover gun in traffic stop

Amherst police recovered a loaded gun from a car after making a traffic stop early Tuesday.
Police saw the car with a suspended registration and no insurance on file traveling east on Main Street near Kenmore Avenue about 4 a.m. An officer tried to conduct a traffic stop , but the vehicle did not immediately pull over and entered a hotel parking lot on Main. Both the driver and passenger got out of the car and the driver ran into the hotel, according to police.
The passenger was detained, and officers found a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol in plain view in the vehicle. The driver came out of the hotel a short time later.
The driver, Lamar Bolden, 23, and passenger, Rafiq Molson, 22, both of Buffalo, were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Bolden also is facing several traffic violations.
