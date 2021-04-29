 Skip to main content
Amherst police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
Missing Amherst girl

Marliese Kothe.

 Courtesy of Amherst Police Department

Amherst police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen at about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Millersport Highway and North French Road.

Marliese Kothe was described as white, 5-foot-1 and weighing about 80 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers.

Police asked anyone who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts to call 716-689-1311.

Maki Becker

