Amherst Police investigating another purse snatching in a parking lot
Amherst Police investigating another purse snatching in a parking lot

For the second day in a row, Amherst Police reported that they are investigating a purse snatching in the parking lot at Walmart at 3290 Sheridan Drive.

According to the report, the latest incident took place at about 6:20 p.m. Sunday when a thin Black male, believed to be in his 20s, grabbed a purse from a woman and fled in a red SUV.

Police noted that there have been five other purse snatchings or purse robberies in area parking lots in the past two weeks. Anyone with information is asked to call Amherst Police at 689-1311.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

