 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amherst Police investigate armed robbery at OTB
0 comments

Amherst Police investigate armed robbery at OTB

Support this work for $1 a month
Amherst Police Patrol Vehicle (copy) (copy)
Derek Gee

A man robbed a Western Regional Off Track Betting location in Amherst late Saturday afternoon, getting away with an undetermined amount of cash, Amherst Police said.

The robbery occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. Saturday at the OTB at 1042 Wehrle Drive.

The unknown man fled the scene on foot, according to police.

"Although no injuries were reported the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous," police said in a press release. 

Police did not disclose what type of weapon the suspect carried.

The Amherst Police K-9 unit and Emergency Response Team responded and performed a thorough check of the area.

Police are asking anyone in the area of Wehrle Drive and Cayuga Road with security camera footage around the time of the robbery to contact police at 689-1311.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News