Amherst Police investigate armed robbery at OTB

A man robbed a Western Regional Off Track Betting location in Amherst late Saturday afternoon, getting away with an undetermined amount of cash, Amherst Police said.
The robbery occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. Saturday at the OTB at 1042 Wehrle Drive.
The unknown man fled the scene on foot, according to police.
"Although no injuries were reported the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous," police said in a press release.
Police did not disclose what type of weapon the suspect carried.
The Amherst Police K-9 unit and Emergency Response Team responded and performed a thorough check of the area.
Police are asking anyone in the area of Wehrle Drive and Cayuga Road with security camera footage around the time of the robbery to contact police at 689-1311.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
