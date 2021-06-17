Amherst police identify man, 31, killed in Sunday motorcycle crash

Amherst police on Thursday identified the 31-year-old man who died four days earlier when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed while trying to exit Interstate-990.

Police say Joseph M. Nelson, a town resident, was operating the motorcycle at about 5:40 a.m. Sunday as he headed from the 990 to John James Audubon Parkway. They say he was moving south on the 990 off ramp when he left the road and struck a guardrail.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. He wasn't publicly identified until Thursday at the request of the family as they made funeral arrangements, said Capt. Kevin Brown, the head of Amherst's traffic investigation unit.

Amherst police still are trying to pin down what caused the crash. Brown said investigators don't believe weather or interference from another vehicle were factors but are awaiting the results of toxicology testing.

The department still is looking for any witnesses that haven't already spoken to investigators about the accident. Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 689-1311.

