Amherst Police have identified the man who was killed in a car crash Feb. 4 on Main Street in Snyder.
Joel S. Florko, 27, of Buffalo, was driving a 2005 Subaru west on Main Street when it left the roadway and hit a utility pole about 3:35 a.m. Feb. 4. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was in the 4000 block of Main, near Harlem Road.
A police spokesman said police are awaiting results from testing before determining the cause of the crash.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
Rochester native and St. Bonaventure alum.
