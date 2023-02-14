Amherst Police have identified the man who was killed in a car crash Feb. 4 on Main Street in Snyder.

Joel S. Florko, 27, of Buffalo, was driving a 2005 Subaru west on Main Street when it left the roadway and hit a utility pole about 3:35 a.m. Feb. 4. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was in the 4000 block of Main, near Harlem Road.