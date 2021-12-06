 Skip to main content
Amherst police close part of North French due to unspecified 'incident'
Amherst police are asking the public to avoid the area of the 2400 block of North French Road, which is just east of Hopkins Road, because of an unspecified "incident."

In a news release issued at about 5:30 a.m. Monday, police said, "At this time there is no hazard to the public."

North French was closed between Hopkins and Dodge Road.

Police said no further details about what was happening was immediately available.

