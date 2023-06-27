Three people were arrested Monday evening after officers chased their vehicle from the scene of a house burglary in the Rumson Road area, Amherst police reported.

Charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree conspiracy, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration were Carlos David Chaparro Jaimes, 28; Christian Camilo Garcia Guzman, 33; and Johanna Parra-Morales, 35. All are from the South American nation of Colombia, police said.

The two men were arraigned in Amherst Town Court and are held in the Erie County Holding Center. Parra-Morales, who police said was injured when the vehicle she was driving struck a parked vehicle after a short pursuit about 7:45 p.m., was treated for minor injuries in Erie County Medical Center and is awaiting arraignment.

Police said Parra-Morales additionally has been charged with second-degree criminal impersonation, unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and numerous traffic violations.