Amherst police cancel missing person alert for 14-year-old girl
Missing Amherst girl

Marliese Kothe.

 Courtesy of Amherst Police Department

Amherst police said a 14-year-old girl who had been reported missing has since been reunited with her family.

Marliese Kothe had last been seen at about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Millersport Highway and North French Road.

Police cancelled the missing person alert for her on Thursday.

Maki Becker

