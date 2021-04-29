Amherst police cancel missing person alert for 14-year-old girl

Amherst police said a 14-year-old girl who had been reported missing has since been reunited with her family.
Marliese Kothe had last been seen at about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of Millersport Highway and North French Road.
Police cancelled the missing person alert for her on Thursday.
Maki Becker
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
