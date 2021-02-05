Amherst Police arrest four Buffalo youths on several charges

Four Buffalo youths were taken into custody Friday by Amherst Police officers and are now facing several charges associated with possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to the Amherst Police.

Officers said they observed the juvenile suspects allegedly operating a known stolen vehicle at 7:46 a.m. and attempted to stop the vehicle before it fled.

The occupants of the vehicle were eventually stopped on Sheridan Drive and taken into custody without incident.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and several vehicle and traffic law violations.

The juvenile driver was allegedly found to be in possession of several stolen credit cards/debit cards, so additional charges were placed.

The remaining three youths were each charged with possession of stolen property and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. One suspect was taken to the East Ferry Juvenile Detention Facility and the other three were held for arraignment. One of them also has a prior arrest for criminal possession of stolen property and unlawful use of a motor vehicle in Buffalo.

