Amherst pair shot at on I-190 charged with possessing stolen gun

Two Amherst residents in a car that was shot at Saturday on the I-190 face felony charges, State Police said Tuesday.

The pair were charged after troopers said they found a stolen handgun in their vehicle.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on the northbound I-190 near the Elm Street exit, troopers said. No injuries were reported.

Jayquan A. Roland, 21, and Shantelle M. Heard, 28, each were charged with two felony weapons counts and felony possession of stolen property, according to prosecutors and court records. The weapon was reported stolen out of Spartanburg, Colo., in January, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Roland and Heard each pleaded not guilty Sunday at their arraignments in Buffalo City Court. Judge Shannon M. Heneghan released them on their own recognizance, according to court records.

Prosecutors requested the judge hold the pair without bail, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office said.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 585-343-6800.

