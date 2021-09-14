 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amherst pair shot at on I-190 charged with possessing stolen gun
0 comments

Amherst pair shot at on I-190 charged with possessing stolen gun

Support this work for $1 a month

Two Amherst residents in a car that was shot at Saturday on the I-190 face felony charges, State Police said Tuesday.

The pair were charged after troopers said they found a stolen handgun in their vehicle.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on the northbound I-190 near the Elm Street exit, troopers said. No injuries were reported.

Jayquan A. Roland, 21, and Shantelle M. Heard, 28, each were charged with two felony weapons counts and felony possession of stolen property, according to prosecutors and court records. The weapon was reported stolen out of Spartanburg, Colo., in January, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Roland and Heard each pleaded not guilty Sunday at their arraignments in Buffalo City Court. Judge Shannon M. Heneghan released them on their own recognizance, according to court records.

Prosecutors requested the judge hold the pair without bail, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office said.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 585-343-6800.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nikon Small World announces winners of its 47th annual photo competition

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News