Amherst murder suspect killed self in jail, Niagara sheriff confirms
Amherst murder suspect killed self in jail, Niagara sheriff confirms

An Amherst man, who was charged with murder in connection with a Jan. 11 stabbing in Wheatfield, killed himself in the Niagara County Jail, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti confirmed Monday.

Leroy Cheek

Leroy Cheek, 36, of Amherst, who had been charged with murder in a Jan. 11, 2022, Wheatfield homicide, died by  suicide Feb. 27, 2022, in the Niagara County Jail, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said. 

Filicetti said Leroy Cheek, 36, was the unnamed inmate whose suicide was reported in a Feb. 27 news release.

"It was a hanging," Filicetti said.

Ambulances were summoned at 12:06 a.m. Feb. 27 after an inmate was found to be "unresponsive" in his cell.

The death is under investigation by the state Attorney General's Office and the Commission on Corrections. Thus, Filicetti declined to say whether Cheek was in solitary confinement or the general jail population, or whether he was on a suicide watch.

Cheek was charged Jan. 12 with the Jan. 11 stabbing death of Jesse Gonzalez Miranda, 25, of West Seneca, at a home on Niagara Road in Bergholz, a hamlet in Wheatfield.

Cheek's case had not yet been presented to a grand jury for possible indictment, District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said.

