Dino A. Bruscia searched online for how to use a flare gun, according to prosecutors.

He also looked up the penalties for arson and the victims' Amherst address.

Prosecutors obtained video of Bruscia buying a flare gun at Walmart a week before the arson. They found the gun's packaging in his home.

Yet the victims of the 2019 arson, as well as Bruscia's attorneys, believe that while Bruscia was at the scene, someone else actually started the fire.

On Friday, State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller sentenced Bruscia to three to six years in prison. Bruscia, 30, of Cheektowaga, will also attempt to enter a shock incarceration program run by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which is similar to a military boot camp. That would see him released after six months, to be followed by parole supervision.

Bruscia, who goes by Dean, pleaded guilty April 5 to third-degree arson, just before his trial was set to begin. Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to the terms of the sentence at the time the plea was entered.

Penny Myers, whose family's home was damaged in the arson, told the judge she is still dealing with the effects of serious trauma.

"We don't know how to make sense of all this senseless pain," Myers said. "We don't know what it will take to get rid of the fear."

The blaze was set at the Arcadian Drive home about 5 a.m. Dec. 22, 2019, the first day of Hanukkah. The attack happened following months of harassment of her son by Bruscia's former co-defendant, who was never charged with arson.

Christian R. McCaffrey, 21, pleaded guilty in October to misdemeanor harassment and was sentenced to three years of probation. The hate crime charge was dropped at the time as part of the plea.

The harassment began due to a romantic rivalry involving McCaffrey and Myers' son. But the harassment soon turned to religiously motivated, hateful comments, according to the family, who is Jewish.

McCaffrey referred to her son as "Jew Boy" and "Buffalo Jew," Myers said. At the time of the fire, she was the cantor at Temple Beth Zion.

The fire began in the family's dining room, which is where numerous items used in religious rituals, some passed down over generations, were kept.

Brian K. Parker, one of Bruscia's defense attorneys, previously said he would have argued at trial that the "vast majority of evidence" in the case pointed to McCaffery setting the fire. Parker also previously acknowledged jurors still could have found Bruscia guilty in the case, even if his arguments were successful.

The initial harassment charges levied against McCaffrey consisted of one felony hate crime charge and four misdemeanors that were not hate crimes.

"It was mainly over a girl," District Attorney John Flynn said Friday. "That's the evidence we had."

Police found McCaffrey's cellphone and an identification card with his name on it in the snow outside the home after the fire.

Before Boller issued the sentence, Bruscia apologized to the Myers family "for the role that I played that night."

"I hope that one day, I hope they can find it in their hearts to forgive me," he said.

Cheryl Demmerley, Bruscia's mother, said after her son's sentencing that he has had a lot of issues with substance abuse, starting when he was about 13. He also worked to protect the Myers family from McCaffrey after the fire, she said.

In her 24-minute statement in court on Friday, Myers described damage to the family that went "far beyond our physical home."

Myers said she believed the dining room was targeted because of the objects it held, including her grandmother's silver, which she brought with her when she fled from Russia a century ago and a tablecloth made by her grandmother that was used to celebrate Shabbat.

The family wasn't home at the time the fire began.

In the weeks after the blaze, Myers said she would sit on her front porch alone after everyone else in her house went to bed. There, she cried and she prayed.

It was her way, she said, of trying to reclaim what they "had violently taken away from us – our safety and our security."

Parker said Bruscia had no knowledge of the home's layout.

The judge told Bruscia he caused "unbelievable grief" and described the shock incarceration program as "really what you need."

Bruscia spent about a year in jail after being convicted of attempted weapons possession, a felony, in 2018.

Brucia's legal troubles aren't over, either. In separate cases, Bruscia pleaded guilty April 20 in Cheektowaga Town Court to inciting a riot and criminal impersonation. Those charges stemmed from a May 2020 Facebook post encouraging people to assemble and loot at Walden Galleria, as well as a March 2022 traffic stop.

Sentencing in those cases is scheduled Thursday.