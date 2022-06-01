 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amherst man who poisoned co-worker's drink is sentenced to 6 years in prison

  • Updated
A man who intentionally poisoned a co-worker's drink has been sentenced in Erie County Court to a determinate sentence of six years in prison, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that 41-year-old Jason M. Keenan of Amherst attempted to cause serious physical injuries to the co-worker by pouring a liquid cleaning agent into his drink on Dec. 19, 2020, inside a restaurant on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst where the two had worked.

The victim went to WNY Immediate Care before he was taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for emergency treatment, and was later transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center where he remained for several days in intensive care for treatment of a caustic injury to his throat. The victim has since recovered.

Keenan pleaded guilty April 5 to first-degree attempted assault. Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case also sentenced him to four years of post-release supervision. 

Malaysia bans chicken exports in latest food protectionism move

