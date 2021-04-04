Amherst man shot on Buffalo's East Side

Buffalo police say an Amherst man was shot in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue early Sunday, sometime shortly after midnight.
Support Local Journalism
The 29-year-old victim was struck by gunfire while sitting in a vehicle, police said. He was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting may call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Mark Sommer
News Staff Reporter
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, culture, the waterfront and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.