Amherst man shot on Buffalo's East Side

Buffalo police say an Amherst man was shot in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue early Sunday, sometime shortly after midnight.

The 29-year-old victim was struck by gunfire while sitting in a vehicle, police said. He was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.

