Amherst man pleads guilty to trafficking wild African cats

An Amherst man has pleaded guilty to trafficking African wild cats in interstate commerce, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that, between February and June of 2018, 38-year-old Christopher Casacci imported and sold dozens of caracal and serval wild cats, for between $7,500 to $10,000 each.

Casacci claimed that he was a big cat rescue organization in an attempt to avoid prohibitions against possessing and selling wild animals, prosecutors said .

Casacci falsified transport documents to hide the true species of the cats, instead calling the animals domestic crossbreeds, such as bengal cats or savannah cats.

Caracals, or desert lynx, are wild cats native to Africa, and typically grow to about 45 pounds. Servals, also native to Africa, grow to about 40 pounds. All of the animals were sold while still kittens. Both species are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

