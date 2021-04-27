 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amherst man pleads guilty to trafficking wild African cats
0 comments

Amherst man pleads guilty to trafficking wild African cats

Support this work for $1 a month
Peggy

In this Sept. 1, 2011, file photo caracal cat Peggy, left, sits with her kittens, from right, females Aziza and Binti and male Mkuze at the Oregon Zoo in Portland, Ore. 

 AP Photo/Don Ryan, file

An Amherst man has pleaded guilty to trafficking African wild cats in interstate commerce, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that, between February and June of 2018, 38-year-old Christopher Casacci imported and sold dozens of caracal and serval wild cats, for between $7,500 to $10,000 each.

Casacci claimed that he was a big cat rescue organization in an attempt to avoid prohibitions against possessing and selling wild animals, prosecutors said .

Casacci falsified transport documents to hide the true species of the cats, instead calling the animals domestic crossbreeds, such as bengal cats or savannah cats.

Caracals, or desert lynx, are wild cats native to Africa, and typically grow to about 45 pounds. Servals, also native to Africa, grow to about 40 pounds. All of the animals were sold while still kittens. Both species are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Erie County partners with breweries for pop-up vaccine clinics

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News