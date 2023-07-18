An Amherst man who previously admitted harassing the family of a Jewish acquaintance on Tuesday admitted violating terms of his probation and was sentenced to 364 days in jail.

Christian R. McCaffrey, 21, admitted testing positive for cocaine nine times and for alcohol seven times since being sentenced to probation in October. McCaffrey also admitted to missing curfew 29 times.

McCaffrey, then 18, was charged in December 2019 with aggravated harassment as a hate crime, a felony, after police and prosecutors said he sent harassing messages and made harassing phone calls over a period of months to an acquaintance who is Jewish.

State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller initially sentenced McCaffrey to three years of probation, as part of a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment. The hate crime charge was dropped as part of the plea.

A probation violation was filed in May and McCaffrey was arrested on a warrant May 30 after failing to show up for court.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.