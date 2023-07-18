State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller put Christian R. McCaffrey on probation last fall following a high-profile case in Amherst that included hate crime allegations.

In the first seven months that followed, McCaffrey violated his probation 45 times, McCaffrey admitted Tuesday.

It left the judge frustrated that even when McCaffrey was given a second chance, he couldn't abide by the terms of his supervision by Erie County probation officials.

"They're spending all this money on you," the judge said.

On the day before his 22nd birthday, McCaffrey, of Amherst, was sentenced by Boller to 364 days in jail after admitting he tested positive for cocaine nine times and for alcohol seven times, and missed his curfew while on electronic monitoring 29 times between Oct. 21 and mid-May.

McCaffrey, then 18, was charged in December 2019 with aggravated harassment as a hate crime, a felony, after police and prosecutors said he sent harassing messages and made harassing phone calls over a period of months to an acquaintance who is Jewish.

Boller initially sentenced McCaffrey to three years of probation, as part of a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment. The hate crime charge was dropped as part of the deal. Prosecutors said the harassment began because of a romantic rivalry.

The family McCaffrey admitted harassing also had their home set ablaze on Dec. 22, 2019, the first day of Hanukkah.

Dino A. Bruscia pleaded guilty April 5 to third-degree arson. He was sentenced in June to three to six years in prison. His attorneys, at the time of sentencing, said they were trying to get him into a program that would see him released after six months and then placed on parole.

The family victimized by the harassment and arson, as well as Bruscia's attorneys, believe someone besides Bruscia set the fire.

The jail term McCaffrey got was the maximum he could be sentenced to for the violation, Boller said. A probation violation was filed in May and McCaffrey was arrested on a warrant May 30 after failing to show up for court.

McCaffrey also still owes $200 in court surcharges, the judge said.

Jeffrey Santoro, McCaffrey's attorney, told the judge his client has a young child and another on the way. He said McCaffrey has signed up for Project Blue, a re-entry program run by the Erie County Sheriff's Office and Peaceprints.

McCaffrey has "recognized the reality of the situation" and his "need for drug treatment," Santoro said.

He "wants to get himself into a better position for both himself and his family," the attorney said.

McCaffrey also has pending charges of third-degree escape and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration in the City of Tonawanda from May 30, the day he was arrested on the warrant, Santoro said.

In a brief statement, McCaffrey told the judge he was "remorseful" for "taking advantage of probation."

The judge said he's toured state prisons during his judicial career and he warned McCaffrey he could end up in state prison, based on his record, for any felony arrest once he gets out of jail.

"You're not going to like your roommate," the judge said.