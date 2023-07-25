An Amherst man who tried fleeing police when they arrested him on a warrant won't serve more time in jail following his guilty plea in his latest run-in with the law.

Christian R. McCaffrey, 22, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to attempted escape and obstruction of governmental administration, both misdemeanors, in Tonawanda City Court, authorities said.

He was accused of running away from officers May 30. An arrest warrant had been issued because McCaffrey failed to appear in court to address 45 violations of his probation sentence in a harassment case.

The case from 2019 started as a hate crime probe before McCaffrey last year pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment.

McCaffrey was sentenced last week in State Supreme Court to 364 days in jail after admitting the probation violations.

The victims in the original case, the Myers family of Amherst, hoped McCaffrey on Tuesday would receive an addition to his probation violation sentence requiring him to serve prison time.

Instead, he received 90 days in jail to be served concurrently with the other term.