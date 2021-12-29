 Skip to main content
Amherst man charged with two felonies after crash while driving on one rim
An Amherst man convicted of impaired driving last month was arrested Tuesday morning after a crash in the City of Tonawanda that happened when his vehicle was driving on three tires and one rim, according to police.

Mark A. Marando, 53, crashed into a decorative boulder outside the 7-Eleven on Niagara Street, between Gibson and Hinds streets, at 11:21 a.m., City of Tonawanda police said in a news release.

mark marando

Mark A. Mirando, 53, of Amherst.

Marando, who was not injured, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and aggravated unlicensed operation, police said. Officers also issued him four traffic citations.

A drug-recognition expert from the Erie County Sheriff's Office evaluated Marando at the scene. Officers also found drug paraphernalia, police said.

The airbags in Marando's vehicle deployed and the vehicle sustained heavy damage.

Marando was convicted Nov. 4 in Buffalo City Court of driving while ability impaired following a Sept. 26 arrest, according to police and court records.

