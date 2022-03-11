Amherst man charged with kidnapping his child from Child Protection Office

An Amherst man was arrested Thursday following an hourslong standoff with police on charges of kidnapping his 4-year-old child from a children's services office at Appletree Business Park in Cheektowaga and hitting a child protection employee with his car, police said.

Shalan Souverain, 21, who had lost custody of the child, had an appointment Thursday for a supervised visit with the child at the Erie County Department of Social Services' Children's Services office on Union Road. The child was brought there by a foster parent, Cheektowaga police said.

Police said Souverain grabbed the child from the waiting room. A children's services employee ran after Souverain, who then shoved the employee into a parked vehicle, got into his own vehicle and then allegedly struck the employee with the vehicle as he drove off, police said.

Amherst police went to Souverain's residence on Travers Circle. Police negotiated with him for several hours before taking him into custody.

Cheektowaga police said the child was found uninjured. The employee struck by the vehicle went to Erie County Medical Center.

Souverain was charged with multiple felonies: second-degree kidnapping, first-degree custodial interference, unlawful imprisonment, three counts of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal contempt of court. He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Cheektowaga Town Court.

