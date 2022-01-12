Amherst man charged in fatal stabbing in Wheatfield

An Amherst man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing death Tuesday in Wheatfield, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced Wednesday night.
Leroy Cheek, 35, was charged with second-degree murder and taken to Niagara County Jail, where he is held pending arraignment, Filicetti said.
He is charged with killing Jesse Gonzalez Miranda, 25, of West Seneca, in a residence at 2425 Niagara Road, between Rohr and Schultz streets. The killing was reported via 911 at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Miranda suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
Investigators said it appeared there was a dispute inside the residence that led to the attack.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.