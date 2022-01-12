 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amherst man charged in fatal stabbing in Wheatfield
Amherst man charged in fatal stabbing in Wheatfield

An Amherst man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing death Tuesday in Wheatfield, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced Wednesday night.

Leroy Cheek, 35, was charged with second-degree murder and taken to Niagara County Jail, where he is held pending arraignment, Filicetti said.

He is charged with killing Jesse Gonzalez Miranda, 25, of West Seneca, in a residence at 2425 Niagara Road, between Rohr and Schultz streets. The killing was reported via 911 at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. 

Miranda suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said it appeared there was a dispute inside the residence that led to the attack.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

