Amherst man charged in fatal stabbing in Wheatfield

An Amherst man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing death Tuesday in Wheatfield, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced Wednesday night.

Leroy Cheek, 35, was charged with second-degree murder and taken to Niagara County Jail, where he is held pending arraignment, Filicetti said.

He is charged with killing Jesse Gonzalez Miranda, 25, of West Seneca, in a residence at 2425 Niagara Road, between Rohr and Schultz streets. The killing was reported via 911 at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Miranda suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said it appeared there was a dispute inside the residence that led to the attack.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

