Amherst man charged in Capitol attack to be held until trial

Lawyers for an Amherst man charged with stealing a badge and radio from a Washington, D.C., police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building was "scared" when he lied repeatedly to FBI agents about his involvement and when he buried the badge in his backyard.
But a federal judge said she wasn't buying it.
U.S. District Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell Tuesday reversed an earlier ruling that had allowed Thomas Sibick, 35, to remain free while awaiting trial on charges that could put him in federal prison for up to 15 years.
Howell ordered Sibick to be held without bond until he goes to trial.
"It's lawless behavior," Howell said. "It's just unacceptable."
Prosecutors said during the bail review hearing, held in D.C. but conducted virtually, that they had a warrant ready to take Sibick into custody upon the judge's ruling.
On Friday, Sibick turned himself into to the FBI in Buffalo on three felony charges and two misdemeanors.
Support Local Journalism
Then U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. in Buffalo released Sibick to home confinement in custody of his parents at their Amherst home.
Sibick's public defenders argued Sibick had surrendered himself and that authorities didn't seek his arrest until more than two months after the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. Agents would have arrested him sooner if he was truly considered a danger, argued one of his attorneys, Alexander Anzalone.
Sibick hasn't been accused of any other criminal behavior since Jan. 6, his attorneys argued in court papers.
But prosecutors pointed out that Sibick lied to FBI agents three times during interviews in which he first said he wasn't involved in the attack on Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who was dragged down the Capitol steps and beaten and tasered to the point of unconsciousness. He later told law enforcement that he had actually tried to help the officer by taking his radio and pushing the emergency button to summon help.
The radio has not been recovered and authorities say that body-worn camera footage shows that there was a group of "good Samaritans" who surrounded the officer and took him behind police lines to safety.
But the camera footage also shows Sibick grabbing the radio from Fanone and that records that show the button was pushed 16 minutes after the police officer had already been taken to safety.
"He not only took the officer's badge and kept it ... as a souvenir, not sure what ... but took the radio which is so critical to law enforcement when they're on duty and need to call for help," Howell said.
Court documents show Sibick's actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6 including a photo of him holding a police riot shield "like a trophy," prosecutors said.