Amherst man charged in Capitol attack to be held until trial

Sibick hasn't been accused of any other criminal behavior since Jan. 6, his attorneys argued in court papers.

But prosecutors pointed out that Sibick lied to FBI agents three times during interviews in which he first said he wasn't involved in the attack on Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who was dragged down the Capitol steps and beaten and tasered to the point of unconsciousness. He later told law enforcement that he had actually tried to help the officer by taking his radio and pushing the emergency button to summon help.

The radio has not been recovered and authorities say that body-worn camera footage shows that there was a group of "good Samaritans" who surrounded the officer and took him behind police lines to safety.

But the camera footage also shows Sibick grabbing the radio from Fanone and that records that show the button was pushed 16 minutes after the police officer had already been taken to safety.

"He not only took the officer's badge and kept it ... as a souvenir, not sure what ... but took the radio which is so critical to law enforcement when they're on duty and need to call for help," Howell said.