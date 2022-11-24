 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amherst man arrested after leading Niagara County deputies on chase

An Amherst man was arrested early Thursday after he allegedly led Niagara County sheriff's deputies on a chase that spanned two counties.

Zachary T. Jones, 20, was driving on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield at 3:58 a.m. "at a high rate of speed," sheriff's officials said, when deputies attempted to pull him over. 

Police said Jones did not stop his vehicle and instead led deputies on a chase into Erie County, near Niagara Falls Boulevard and I-290. A deputy discovered Jones "attempting to hide behind a Sunoco gas station" and arrested him, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Jones was charged with three misdemeanors, including reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, in addition to multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

Jones was remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility, where he was awaiting arraignment Thursday morning, police said.

