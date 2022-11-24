Amherst man arrested after leading Niagara County deputies on chase

An Amherst man was arrested early Thursday after he allegedly led Niagara County sheriff's deputies on a chase that spanned two counties.

Zachary T. Jones, 20, was driving on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield at 3:58 a.m. "at a high rate of speed," sheriff's officials said, when deputies attempted to pull him over.

Police said Jones did not stop his vehicle and instead led deputies on a chase into Erie County, near Niagara Falls Boulevard and I-290. A deputy discovered Jones "attempting to hide behind a Sunoco gas station" and arrested him, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Jones was charged with three misdemeanors, including reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, in addition to multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

Jones was remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility, where he was awaiting arraignment Thursday morning, police said.