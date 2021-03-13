 Skip to main content
Amherst man admits breaking ribs of his month-old daughter
An Amherst man pleaded guilty Friday to breaking the ribs of his 1-month-old daughter last year.

Dominick Kroll, 21, was living in North Tonawanda with the infant's mother at the time of the crime, which occurred May 5, according to Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Cheryl L. Grundy.

Kroll admitted to a reduced felony charge of attempted second-degree assault and was scheduled for sentencing May 26 by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. The maximum sentence for the charge is four years in state prison.

The baby was either shaken or squeezed, Grundy said. The infant recovered and suffered no permanent damage, the prosecutor said.

