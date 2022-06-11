 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old Lockport girl taken unlawfully by father

  • Updated
Anthones Mullen and baby.jpg

Anthones Mullen, left, and his 10-month-old daughter who he allegedly took unlawfully in the Town of Lockport.

 Niagara County Sheriff's Office
Authorities are asking the public's help in locating a 10-month-old baby believed to have been taken unlawfully by her father in the Town of Lockport.

An Amber Alert was sent out to residents' cellphones shortly after noon Saturday.

"The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious physical harm and/or death," the alert said. "Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the (866) NYS-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting."

The father's name is Anthones Mullen. He is 37 and is 5-foot-5 inches tall and weights about 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The baby girl's name is Royalty M. Mullen. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a light blue onesie with the words "Spark and Shine" written on the front.

She was taken from Sweetwood Drive in the Town of Lockport, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Police asked anyone who has seen them or has information about where they are to call 911 immediately.

0 Comments

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

