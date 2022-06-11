 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Amber Alert canceled for 10-month-old Lockport girl; police search for father accused of unlawfully taking her

  • Updated
Anthones Mullen and baby.jpg

Anthones Mullen, left, and his 10-month-old daughter who he allegedly took unlawfully in the Town of Lockport.

 Niagara County Sheriff's Office
An Amber Alert for a missing Lockport baby was canceled Saturday afternoon, about two hours after it was issued, after a family member brought her to police in Buffalo, Buffalo Police said.

Police were still searching for her father, who is accused of taking her unlawfully, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

The father was not the person who brought the baby to the Buffalo Police, police said. 

An Amber Alert was sent out to residents' cellphones shortly after noon Saturday about the abduction.

"The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious physical harm and/or death," the alert said. "Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the (866) NYS-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting."

The father's name is Anthones Mullen. He is 37 and is 5-foot-5 inches tall and weights about 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The baby girl's name is Royalty M. Mullen. She has brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing a light blue onesie with the words "Spark and Shine" written on the front when she was last seen.

She was taken from Sweetwood Drive in the Town of Lockport, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

