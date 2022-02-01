 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amazon driver robbed by trio of teens
Three teenagers punched an Amazon delivery driver and stole packages Monday night on Edison Avenue, according to a Buffalo police report.

The driver told police he was approached by three teens at about 7:50 p.m. on Edison, just north of Langfield Drive.

The teens punched him in the face multiple times and took roughly five packages, according to the report.

One of the assailants was wearing a white coat with what was described as purple "splatter." All three teens were wearing dark-colored masks.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

