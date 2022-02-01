Amazon driver robbed by trio of teens

Three teenagers punched an Amazon delivery driver and stole packages Monday night on Edison Avenue, according to a Buffalo police report.

The driver told police he was approached by three teens at about 7:50 p.m. on Edison, just north of Langfield Drive.

The teens punched him in the face multiple times and took roughly five packages, according to the report.

One of the assailants was wearing a white coat with what was described as purple "splatter." All three teens were wearing dark-colored masks.

