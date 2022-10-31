 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alphonso Wright promoted to Buffalo first deputy police commissioner

The lineup of Buffalo Police Department brass is changing with the retirement of First Deputy Police Commissioner Barbara A. Lark.

Deputy Commissioner Alphonso Wright has been named first deputy commissioner by Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia, and Chief of Detectives Dawn M. Kent has been promoted to deputy commissioner.

Craig Macy is being promoted from lieutenant to be the department's new chief of detectives, who commands the department's detective units.

The department held a promotion ceremony Monday in the mayor's office in City Hall.

Lark became deputy commissioner in September 2018 under former Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood.

Dawn Kent, Buffalo Police Department

Dawn M. Kent was promoted to deputy police commissioner.

Kent, who previously was chief of the Central District, also known as B District, was promoted to chief of detectives in September 2021.

Buffalo police promote 3 to top posts

A  vacant post for deputy police commissioner in the Buffalo Police Department was filled this morning with the promotion of Central District Chief Joseph A. Gramaglia. The vacancy occurred after Byron Lockwood was appointed police commissioner earlier this year when Daniel Derenda left the post to take a position in the private sector. At the promotion ceremony, which was

Buffalo Police Department gets new deputy commissioner, district chief

Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood has named Central District Chief Barbara A. Lark the department’s newest deputy commissioner. Lark became Central District chief in May, transferring from being chief in the Ferry-Fillmore District. Lark was promoted from captain to chief in Ferry-Fillmore in June 2016. Lockwood, who was appointed commissioner earlier this year, has now filled both deputy

Community policing project takes hold on East Side and in Police Department

For 100 days this summer, a dozen Buffalo police officers took part in an experiment. In East Side neighborhoods, they organized soccer clinics on vacant lots. They held bike-safety rodeos on residential streets. They went door to door, introducing themselves to residents and business owners and tried to solve neighborhood issues. They helped out at community events and attended

