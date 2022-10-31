Alphonso Wright promoted to Buffalo first deputy police commissioner

The lineup of Buffalo Police Department brass is changing with the retirement of First Deputy Police Commissioner Barbara A. Lark.

Deputy Commissioner Alphonso Wright has been named first deputy commissioner by Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia, and Chief of Detectives Dawn M. Kent has been promoted to deputy commissioner.

Craig Macy is being promoted from lieutenant to be the department's new chief of detectives, who commands the department's detective units.

The department held a promotion ceremony Monday in the mayor's office in City Hall.

Lark became deputy commissioner in September 2018 under former Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood.

Kent, who previously was chief of the Central District, also known as B District, was promoted to chief of detectives in September 2021.