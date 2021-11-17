Allentown shooting victim named

Buffalo police have identified the man who was killed early Saturday morning in a double-shooting in Allentown.

The victim was identified as Derrick Bishop Jr., 43, of Buffalo.

Bishop and a second man were inside a parked car on Wadsworth Street, near Allen Street, when someone opened fire on the vehicle just before 3:20 a.m.

Bishop died at the scene. The second man, who is 34, was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

Police did not release the name of the shooting victim who survived.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Bishop is one of 63 homicide victims so far this year in Buffalo.

