 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allentown shooting victim named
0 comments

Allentown shooting victim named

Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo police have identified the man who was killed early Saturday morning in a double-shooting in Allentown.

The victim was identified as Derrick Bishop Jr., 43, of Buffalo.

Bishop and a second man were inside a parked car on Wadsworth Street, near Allen Street, when someone opened fire on the vehicle just before 3:20 a.m.

Bishop died at the scene. The second man, who is 34, was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

Police did not release the name of the shooting victim who survived.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Bishop is one of 63 homicide victims so far this year in Buffalo.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Longest partial lunar eclipse in 600 years to occur this week

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News