Allentown gun suspect was out on bail for another gun case

The Buffalo man who admitted to police that he fired a gun behind an Allentown restaurant Sunday to try to break up a fight and ended up wounding two people didn't legally own the firearm, according to police and prosecutors.

In addition, Tysheim R. Evans, 27, who turned himself into police on Monday was out on bail on a separate pending criminal case that also involved an illegal handgun, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn's office.

The pending case involved an incident that took place on July 21, 2020. Buffalo police responding to a 911 call about shots fired from a vehicle at Wohlers Avenue and East Ferry Street allegedly saw Evans in a vehicle on Celtic Street that matched the description that the 911 caller gave, according to Flynn's office. As officers approached, Evans ran but was taken into custody. Authorities found an illegal, loaded handgun in a bag inside the vehicle, Flynn said.