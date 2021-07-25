Alleged PPP fraud highlights 'brazenness' of some during Covid pandemic

Christian D. Johnson applied for a $300,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for his company, Million Man, in April 2020, as millions of small businesses across the country were clamoring for federal aid to stay afloat amid an unprecedented economic slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
In his first loan application, Johnson listed 50 employees and an average monthly payroll of $120,000. He also sent along quarterly federal tax return statements and explained in an email to a bank employee that he was still paying employees from his personal savings and was “running out.”
The Oklahoma bank declined the loan a few weeks later.
Johnson persisted. Between April 20 and May 27, 2020, he filled out five more applications to receive PPP, the Small Business Administration program that paid out nearly $800 billion in loans in 2020 and 2021. Johnson varied his loan amount requests, which added up to more than $3 million.
But Million Man, it turns out, did not employ anyone and was not eligible for the Covid-10 relief money, according to federal authorities. Johnson, 23, was arrested in February and charged with bank and wire fraud.
Johnson is among at least nine defendants being prosecuted in the Western District of New York for alleged fraud related to federal Covid-19 relief aid. And federal officials said they anticipate more prosecutions in the future, even though the disbursement of PPP loans wrapped up in May.
“We’re not done,” said James P. Kennedy Jr., U.S attorney for the Western District.
Kennedy said his office is actively investigating several other cases of suspected fraud.
“This money was intended to keep people afloat, keep businesses afloat. It was intended to help businesses and people, not fund lavish lifestyles,” he said. “For those reasons, justice demands that we continue to run these to ground and make sure we do all that we can to try and uncover those that abused what was intended to aid in an unprecedented time in our nation’s history.”
Kennedy said federal authorities probably will still be investigating Covid-19 relief related fraud years from now, as they did in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
Kennedy, who handled white-collar crimes prior to being named U.S. attorney in 2017, remembers prosecuting fraud cases as many as five years after Katrina hit in 2005.
“Anytime there’s government money available, taxpayer funds, we are very conscious and very aware of the likelihood that people will try to misappropriate those funds and use them for something other than that for which they were intended,” said Kennedy. “The temerity and the brazenness with which they do these sorts of things is sometimes to me stunning.”
PPP and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) were susceptible to fraud from the outset because the Small Business Administration, under pressure to provide relief aid quickly to small businesses, relaxed internal controls that would have slowed down loan processing.
Across the country, the U.S. Department of Justice through mid-June had charged nearly 600 defendants with fraud crimes associated with PPP and EIDL. The U.S. Government Accountability Office reported in April that financial institutions had filed 21,000 suspicious activity reports related to PPP with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. The SBA made or guaranteed 18.7 million loans between the two programs for a combined $968 billion, according to the GAO report.
Fraud causes being prosecuted in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York include:
• Michael Kornaker of North Tonawanda, who was previously convicted of a fraud crime, applied for EIDL in June 2020, shortly after being released from prison. Kornaker used the name and personal information of a relative who was unaware of the scheme and listed a Florida towing company on his application, according to a complaint filed last September. Kornaker received $60,400 from the loan program.
• A Great Valley man, Adam D. Arena, bought two SUVs after obtaining nearly $1 million in PPP for a company that prosecutors said no longer was in business. Arena, 44, and another defendant, Amanda J. Gloria, 44, of Altus, Okla., allegedly submitted bogus federal tax filings, including documents claiming an auto sales company employed 50 people, to a bank to secure the loan. But investigators said they found evidence that the company, ADA Auto Group, was inactive from 2018 until May 2020.
• Two brothers, Larry D. Jordan II of Lancaster and Sutukh El of Buffalo, who according to prosecutors received more than $600,000 after submitting at least eight fraudulent loan applications to try and obtain $7 million for their company, 5 Stems Inc.
One man's defense
In an interview with The News, Jordan said the Small Business Administration gave him “bad information” about how the PPP application process worked, and he denied that he and his brother did anything criminal with the $600,000. Jordan said 5 Stems builds and repairs cell towers across the country and has been in business for 14 years. The federal government froze his personal bank accounts and the 5 Stems company accounts, and seized a 2011 Chevy Silverado that had been purchased after the loan approval, court papers said.
The company had to shut down its operations “for a couple months” after the asset seizure, but is back in business now, he said. Jordan stepped down as CEO.
Jordan said both he and his brother had Covid-19 at the time they were applying for PPP, so they had someone else apply on their behalf. In hindsight, he said he should have had a lawyer and an accountant handle the loan application process.
“I was sick. I wasn’t paying attention,” he said.
Jordan is active in the community as a volunteer firefighter and youth football coach, and the charges have damaged his reputation, he said.
“This is like the most stressful thing ever,” he said. “I wish I had never heard of PPP.”
Google searches
Days before applying for a $300,0000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for his company, Million Man, Christian Johnson went online to a website that instructs users on how to create a payroll register for a small business, court papers said. His other Google searches included looking up the cost of leasing a Porsche and “private jet for sale.”
Johnson also went to a bank website on “how to Avoid PPP Business Fraud Schemes,” according to court papers
The bank informed Johnson May 5 that it was declining the PPP loan based on its review of his documentation. Two days later, according to court papers, Johnson looked up two online news stories about PPP-related fraud charges against two New England men.
Johnson applied to a second bank for a PPP loan on May 10 for $374,465. His application stated that Million Man had 54 employees and an average monthly payroll of $149,850, and it included copies of IRS Form 941s for the four quarters of 2019.
The second bank also declined the loan, citing inconsistencies in the payroll documentation.
Lenders examined three loan PPP applications by Johnson, and investigators found evidence of three more applications that did not appear to have been evaluated, court papers said.
Investigators ultimately determined that Johnson had never filed federal tax forms for Million Man with the IRS and that the forms submitted to the lenders were bogus, court papers said.
Johnson’s attorney, Herbert L. Greenman, declined to comment.
Agents prioritize Covid fraud
Tracking down Covid-19 related fraud has become a priority within multiple federal agencies, including the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations Division and Homeland Security Investigations.
Thomas Fattorusso, acting special agent-in-charge of the IRS Criminal Investigations New York Field Office, said some people misconceive defrauding the government as a victimless crime. Business owners who could not get a PPP or EIDL loan quickly enough during the pandemic went out of business.
“So now they put not only a business owner out of business, but they put all the people who work at that business out of work. Their families are suffering. That’s where the harm comes. It’s not stealing from the government. It’s stealing from companies that use that to pay their employees so that they can live,” said Fattorusso.
The people committing fraud, by and large, didn’t desperately need the money because they were financially hurt by the pandemic, FBI Supervisory Special Agent Andrew M. Abramowitz of the Buffalo field office added.
“We’ve seen people use the money to buy new cars, to buy vacation property, things like that,” he said. “The motivations are the same: greed, paying off a drug habit, paying off a gambling habit, trying to quickly pay down debt, or all of the above.”
Abramowitz said he expected to continue to see Covid-19 fraud complaints and allegations pouring into the office for at least the next year or more. The statute of limitations on prosecuting fraud cases generally is five years.
Investigators said they are increasingly using data analytics and data scientists to focus on trends and stamp out larger fraud schemes. Some defendants are being prosecuted for fraud schemes originating outside the U.S.
“The motivation there, in addition to the money, may be sadly to do harm to our government – to steal money from the government and thereby to some extent, perhaps, weaken us as a country,” said Kennedy. “That’s happening. There’s been prosecutions in other districts where that’s been shown to happen and we’re certainly on alert for that here.”