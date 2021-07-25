Alleged PPP fraud highlights 'brazenness' of some during Covid pandemic

“We’re not done,” said James P. Kennedy Jr., U.S attorney for the Western District.

Kennedy said his office is actively investigating several other cases of suspected fraud.

“This money was intended to keep people afloat, keep businesses afloat. It was intended to help businesses and people, not fund lavish lifestyles,” he said. “For those reasons, justice demands that we continue to run these to ground and make sure we do all that we can to try and uncover those that abused what was intended to aid in an unprecedented time in our nation’s history.”

Kennedy said federal authorities probably will still be investigating Covid-19 relief related fraud years from now, as they did in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Kennedy, who handled white-collar crimes prior to being named U.S. attorney in 2017, remembers prosecuting fraud cases as many as five years after Katrina hit in 2005.

“Anytime there’s government money available, taxpayer funds, we are very conscious and very aware of the likelihood that people will try to misappropriate those funds and use them for something other than that for which they were intended,” said Kennedy. “The temerity and the brazenness with which they do these sorts of things is sometimes to me stunning.”