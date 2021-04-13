Alleged driver in Niagara Falls fatal July 4 crash indicted on 54 counts

Breanna Best, accused of crashing her car into a Niagara Falls house last July 4, killing one passenger and injuring two others, was arraigned Tuesday on a 54-count indictment.

The top charges include first- and second-degree vehicular manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide and first- and second-degree vehicular assault. She appeared before State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.

Best allegedly was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when her vehicle smashed into a house at Hyde Park Boulevard and Porter Road, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney John P. Granchelli said.

A back-seat passenger, Precious Cox, 27, of the Falls, was killed. Two other passengers, one in the front seat and one in the back, were injured, Granchelli said.

Best, 24, of the Falls, was arrested by city police on Aug. 26. She remains free on bail.

