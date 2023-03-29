A Town of Allegany man was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle after he was pulled over Tuesday evening on Route 219 by an Erie County Sheriff's deputy for allegedly driving a car without a visible license plate.
Authorities say it turns out he already had 23 license suspensions from 11 separate occasions on his record.
Bryce Tarbox, 26, was also charged with numerous vehicle and traffic violations.
He was being held Wednesday at the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.