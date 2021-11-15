 Skip to main content
Allegany County teacher arrested on child endangerment charges
A teacher in the Belfast Central School District has been arrested on child endangerment charges, State Police in Amity reported.

According to the report, Alex T. Minnick, 33, of Retsof, an art teacher, is charged with two counts of forcible touching and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was released pending an appearance in Belfast Town Court.

State Police said that charges stem from a complaint Nov. 1 about possible inappropriate touching of a minor in Belfast.

Following an investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Minnick was alleged to have touched and made inappropriate comments while in a professional capacity, State Police said.

