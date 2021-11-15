Allegany County teacher arrested on child endangerment charges

A teacher in the Belfast Central School District has been arrested on child endangerment charges, State Police in Amity reported.
According to the report, Alex T. Minnick, 33, of Retsof, an art teacher, is charged with two counts of forcible touching and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was released pending an appearance in Belfast Town Court.
State Police said that charges stem from a complaint Nov. 1 about possible inappropriate touching of a minor in Belfast.
Following an investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Minnick was alleged to have touched and made inappropriate comments while in a professional capacity, State Police said.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
