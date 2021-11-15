Allegany County teacher arrested on child endangerment charges

A teacher in the Belfast Central School District has been arrested on child endangerment charges, State Police in Amity reported.

According to the report, Alex T. Minnick, 33, of Retsof, an art teacher, is charged with two counts of forcible touching and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was released pending an appearance in Belfast Town Court.

State Police said that charges stem from a complaint Nov. 1 about possible inappropriate touching of a minor in Belfast.

Following an investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Minnick was alleged to have touched and made inappropriate comments while in a professional capacity, State Police said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.