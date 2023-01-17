 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Allegany County man faces charges felony sexual assault charges

An Allegany County man is free on $20,000 previously posted bail after his arrest on felony sexual assault charges, state police in Amity reported.

Samuel E. Girod, 67, of Fillmore was arrested in Allegany County Court where he was appearing on another charge, troopers said.

He now faces counts of predatory sexual assault, first-degree criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child. He is scheduled to return to Allegany County Court on Feb. 2.

Troopers said investigators, following up on a complaint in May 2022 from a mandatory reporter about possible sexual assault of a child, alleged that Girod forced a 13-year-old victim into sexual contact for many years.

A warrant was issued for Girod, according to the report, but he was undergoing in-patient therapy at Whispering Hope, a sexual rehabilitation facility in Newville, Pa., near Harrisburg, and was unable to be contacted.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

