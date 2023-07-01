An Allegany man is accused of tying up the owner of a pit bull and burning the dog to death in front of him.

Jeremy Vankuren was charged with felony counts of kidnapping and aggravated animal cruelty, along with three misdemeanors, New York State Police said Saturday.

Vankuren was at home on county Route 23 in the town of Hume on June 19 when he restrained a 28-year-old male to a chair outside the residence, police said. Investigators said he then took the owner's red-nosed pit bull, placed it into a burning barrel in front of the man and set the dog ablaze.

The owner was restrained for several hours while several others were at the residence, investigators reported.

Troopers who executed a warrant for Vankuren's arrest said they found the deceased pit bull's remains and related items at his residence.

Vankuren also was charged with misdemeanor counts of menacing, torturing/injuring and failure to provide sustenance to an animal and obstruction of governmental administration.

He was arraigned Thursday in Hume Town Court and ordered held in the Allegany County Jail on $40,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court July 13.

State Police said their investigation is continuing with the help of the Allegany County District Attorney's Office and the Allegany County SPCA.