Allegany County man charged with threatening to shoot up State Police barracks

An Allegany County man was arrested a second time Saturday when he allegedly threatened to shoot up a State Police barracks after he was charged with driving while intoxicated, state troopers in Amity reported.

Jacob R. Sanford, 23, of Belmont, was charged with making a terroristic threat, possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle and two counts of DWI. He was released pending court appearances.

According to the report, troopers first stopped Sanford operating an ATV on Route 244 in the Town of Ward. Officers said he appeared intoxicated, but refused field sobriety tests. He allegedly provided a breath sample at the Amity State Police barracks with a blood alcohol reading of 0.17%, more than twice the legal limit.

Troopers said they later were called to Willets Avenue in Belmont where a man operating a vehicle was threatening to shoot up the State Police station.

According to the report, they stopped Sanford in a vehicle, found two long guns, one of them loaded, and administered field sobriety tests. Taken back to the station, officers said Sanford provided a breath sample with a reading of 0.12%.

