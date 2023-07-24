The Allegany County man charged recently in a disturbing case of animal cruelty burned his dog to death because, a state police spokesman said, the animal was annoying him during a party.

When another guest at the gathering worried what Jeremy Vankuren was about to do and tried to prevent it, Vankuren tied the man to a chair and forced him to watch the animal die, state police reported.

“It’s a very deviant kind of act. And it’s not something that people should look at lightly,” said Trooper James O’Callaghan, the state police spokesman in Western New York.

Troopers are withholding some specifics because the investigation continues, and others at the residence that day could face criminal charges, O’Callaghan said.

But he provided new details last week about what led investigators to charge Vankuren with kidnapping and felony animal cruelty late last month.

Vankuren, 33, was hosting several guests June 19 at his residence on County Route 23 in Fillmore, a hamlet within the Town of Hume.

It is “a great possibility” that the partygoers were using marijuana that day, O’Callaghan said. “And the dog may have been barking, or doing something to irritate the owner, at which point he said he was going to go out and take care of the dog.”

Another guest, a 28-year-old man, heard Vankuren say this, according to state police.

“So, went out to kind of intervene on the dog’s behalf and that’s when things, obviously, went sideways,” O’Callaghan said. “Where, to prove a point, he ratchet-strapped them down to a chair and then burned the dog right in front of them, allegedly.”

The man, a friend of Vankuren, followed him outside because he had an idea what Vankuren intended to do, the trooper said.

“There’s a possibility that he’s done stuff like this before,” O’Callaghan said. “Maybe not in the same manner, but as far as killing animals. We believe that the friend knew this. And he kind of stepped up and said, ‘Hey, this might not be’ – or however that conversation might have gone.”

Vankuren, instead of listening to his friend, is accused of throwing his own dog, a red-nosed pit bull that was about 13 or 14 years old, into a burning barrel in the backyard.

O’Callaghan declined to reveal what Vankuren and the friend said as the dog was dying and the friend remained tied to the chair.

He said other people were still at the residence and likely were aware of what was happening outside.

The friend remained tied up for hours but was released or got free later that day, O’Callaghan said.

“Obviously, given the timeframe, there’s a conversation,” he said. “And we did a kidnap charge because he was unable to leave – not only before, during and even after this incident happened, they wouldn’t let him up off of that chair.”

State police didn’t get involved until nine days later, on June 28, when they received a tip reporting the animal cruelty allegations. O’Callaghan also declined to discuss the reason for the delay in reporting the incident, saying it was part of the investigation.

Investigators executed a search warrant June 29 at Vankuren’s residence and discovered the remains of the dog and other items connected to the incident.

Vankuren is charged with kidnapping and aggravated animal cruelty, both felonies, and menacing, torturing an animal and obstruction of governmental administration, all misdemeanors.

He was arraigned in Hume Town Court and ordered held in Allegany County Jail on $20,000 cash bail or $40,000 bond. He remained in custody this week, court records show.

State police have interviewed witnesses and worked to corroborate each person’s version of events, O’Callaghan said. Some other partygoers could face criminal charges based on what they did or didn’t do while the dog was dying and the friend was tied to the chair, the trooper said.

The Allegany County District Attorney’s Office and the SPCA Serving Allegany County assisted state police in the investigation.

Prosecutors declined to comment. SPCA Executive Director Lynda Pruski initially agreed to grant an interview, but did not respond to repeated follow-up phone calls from The Buffalo News.

Paul S. DiCola, an assistant Allegany County public defender and Vankuren’s court-appointed attorney, also did not respond to messages seeking comment on his client’s behalf.

O’Callaghan noted these are only accusations, and Vankuren has not been convicted of a crime. But the accusations are disturbing because, he noted, people who abuse animals often go on to harm humans, too.

“I mean, most people, they lose their pet after owning it a couple years, it’s like losing a family member,” he said. “So for someone to take their own pet and burn it alive, while also tying someone else down to a chair, it does make you curious as to what is the possibility of this person doing something else?”