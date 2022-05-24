Alden man who breached Capitol pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge

An Alden man who talked at a dental office about being in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Capitol riot charge.

Daniel Warmus, 38, pleaded guilty Monday to unlawful parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Warmus showed a video to those at the dental office about a week after the the riot, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C.

Anonymous tips, email data and a brag led to arrest of 5 from WNY in Capitol riot The people arrested Wednesday in the Buffalo area were William Michael Sywak, 45, of Hamburg, and his son William Jason Sywak, 27, of Arcade; Traci Sunstrum, 44, of Amherst; and John Juran, 51, of Williamsville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman set sentencing for Sept. 12.

Warmus traveled to Washington to attend a rally for former President Donald Trump, wearing a black button on his sweatshirt that read "Stop the Steal," according to court documents.

After the rally, he went to the U.S. Capitol, where he witnessed rioters antagonizing and pushing past law enforcement lines on the upper west terrace, according to prosecutors. He also saw rioters using Mace on law enforcement officers as police shot tear gas and flash bangs into the crowd to keep rioters back and away from the inside of the U.S. Capitol.

At about 2:17 p.m., Warmus entered the Capitol building through the Senate wing doors, as other rioters were climbing through broken windows. He remained inside the Capitol for 16 minutes. He walked toward the crypt on the first floor, then climbed a staircase to the second floor and entered the rotunda at about 2:24 p.m., where he walked around and put an unknown dark object on a statue, according a court record.

Warmus has been free on a personal recognizance bond since his arrest on May 18, 2021.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.